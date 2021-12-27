State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 17,149 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,149 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,107,000 after buying an additional 1,342,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,859,000 after buying an additional 155,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,319,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,369,000 after buying an additional 416,812 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,201,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,752,000 after buying an additional 99,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,062,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,087,000 after buying an additional 238,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 1,324 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $42,990.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,252 shares of company stock worth $1,661,082. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.36.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.