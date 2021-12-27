State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 32,671 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,671 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.14% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $18.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.56. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.56.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $172.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.98 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

