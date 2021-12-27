State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 29,252 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Investors Bancorp worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $14.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ISBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.