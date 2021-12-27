State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 359,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 24.3% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $3,356,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $945,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $43.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.94 and a beta of 2.39. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.18.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

