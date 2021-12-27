State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Ryder System worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 17.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on R shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.89.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $79.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.81.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.27%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

