State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of H. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 7.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.3% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 9.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $93.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.38.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

