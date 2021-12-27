State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 17,845 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,845 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 133.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 42,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 54.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGIO. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.05.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

