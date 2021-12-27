State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 2,829 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Travel + Leisure worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth $111,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

NYSE TNL opened at $53.89 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $42.27 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.