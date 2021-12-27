State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 5,597 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of iHeartMedia worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth $150,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 40.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 22,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 24,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.77 per share, for a total transaction of $501,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $20.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.90. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $928.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

