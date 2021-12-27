State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 728 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.15% of Encore Wire worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

WIRE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

WIRE stock opened at $138.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.14. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $56.15 and a 1-year high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

