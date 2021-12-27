State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.24% of National Bank worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Bank in the third quarter worth about $940,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in National Bank in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in National Bank by 6.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in National Bank by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in National Bank by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBHC opened at $43.53 on Monday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.78.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

In related news, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $77,197.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $222,509.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

