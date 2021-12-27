State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,869 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Wintrust Financial worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WTFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $89.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.87. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $59.88 and a 52-week high of $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.