State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,646 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.21% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUPN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $30.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.18. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

