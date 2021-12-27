State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,806 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $14.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.98.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

