State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,183 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SASR opened at $47.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.