State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.91 Million Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Balchem worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCPC. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 144.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,183,000 after buying an additional 898,811 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,826,000 after purchasing an additional 120,993 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Balchem by 55.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 60,361 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 5.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 997,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,642,000 after purchasing an additional 51,210 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Balchem by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Balchem stock opened at $164.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22 and a beta of 0.55. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $174.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.21%.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

