State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,138 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.29% of Preferred Bank worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $69.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.04. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $47.84 and a one year high of $72.58.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

