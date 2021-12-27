State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.95 Million Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of National Instruments worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 13.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter worth $1,395,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in National Instruments by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,882,000 after buying an additional 780,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in National Instruments by 200.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,170,000 after buying an additional 428,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $43.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 108.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.85. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 270.01%.

NATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

In other National Instruments news, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $98,658.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.