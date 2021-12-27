State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.97 Million Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,680,000 after acquiring an additional 149,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,134,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 707,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LECO opened at $137.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.65. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

LECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.