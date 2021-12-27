State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.99 Million Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of Cheesecake Factory worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,758,000 after acquiring an additional 663,896 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 483.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,456,000 after acquiring an additional 266,982 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $10,414,230,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 450,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,171,000 after acquiring an additional 251,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,357,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,087,000 after acquiring an additional 200,605 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $40.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CAKE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

