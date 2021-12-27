State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.22% of Columbus McKinnon worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,557,000 after buying an additional 171,265 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after buying an additional 398,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after buying an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,412,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,157,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,579,000 after buying an additional 205,287 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

CMCO opened at $45.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

