State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,696 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of TreeHouse Foods worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 57,885 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 27.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 11.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 122,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 9.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of THS stock opened at $39.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.57. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.54.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

