State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,608 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOMB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,985,000 after acquiring an additional 624,950 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 587.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 447,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after buying an additional 382,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,619,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,490,000 after buying an additional 331,848 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,824,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,719,000 after buying an additional 311,326 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 31.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after buying an additional 245,561 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry W. Ross purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 16,650 shares of company stock valued at $405,758 over the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HOMB opened at $24.36 on Monday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

