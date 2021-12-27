State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of PacWest Bancorp worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $44.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.78. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.49. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PACW. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

