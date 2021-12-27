State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 17,068 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of Newmark Group worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group stock opened at $17.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.74. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.95 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

