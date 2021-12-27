State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 2,007 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after buying an additional 677,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,857,000 after buying an additional 577,798 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $20,712,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 36.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 608,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,282,000 after buying an additional 162,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3,552.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 71,368 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHH stock opened at $152.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.74 and a 200-day moving average of $129.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.11 and a 12 month high of $153.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The company had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.30.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

