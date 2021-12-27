State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 135,828 Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 135,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.13% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,607,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4,355.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 798,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 780,395 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,989,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 492,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 371,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,010,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.67.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 128.51% and a net margin of 8.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLRS shares. TheStreet upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.30.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

