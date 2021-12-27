State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 69,885 CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 69,885 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of CDK Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CDK Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in CDK Global by 5.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CDK Global by 4.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in CDK Global by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of CDK opened at $41.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

CDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.