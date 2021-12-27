State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 191.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 172.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP opened at $24.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.22.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,116 shares of company stock worth $652,859 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

