State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Amyris worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,348,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $5.59 on Monday. Amyris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann bought 17,400 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMRS shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen began coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

