State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,668 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.15% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBCF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,171,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,537,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,818,000 after purchasing an additional 104,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,515,000 after purchasing an additional 170,019 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,453,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,653,000 after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,430,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,857,000 after purchasing an additional 53,873 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $34.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.