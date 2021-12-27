State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $772.40.

SAM opened at $524.87 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $435.12 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $638.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

