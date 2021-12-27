State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,253 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of KBR worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 2.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at about $3,481,000. Cartenna Capital LP grew its stake in shares of KBR by 21.2% in the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 274,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 48,063 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 216.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 0.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR opened at $46.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average is $40.98. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.37 and a beta of 1.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBR. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

