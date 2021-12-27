State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,704 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 93,585 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,253,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $41.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.