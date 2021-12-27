State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,912 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.64. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

