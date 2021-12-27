State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,872 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,440 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 9,872 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Perficient worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 548.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,947,000 after buying an additional 661,945 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 1,600.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 633,968 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after buying an additional 596,682 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,082,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,026,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 79.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,433 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $34,776,000 after buying an additional 191,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $130.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.59, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

