State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Mimecast worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Mimecast by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $120,295.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,671 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,227. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.47 on Monday. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $85.48. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Colliers Securities downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.76.

Mimecast Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.