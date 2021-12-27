State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Eagle Materials worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,693,000 after purchasing an additional 873,251 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after purchasing an additional 376,526 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,334,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of EXP stock opened at $163.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $166.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.18%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.64.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.