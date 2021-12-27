State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.19% of Mesa Laboratories worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total transaction of $539,208.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.48, for a total value of $380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,477 shares of company stock worth $4,843,871. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MLAB opened at $328.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 353.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $314.73. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $331.90.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

