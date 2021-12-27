Stealth (XST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,624.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $1.98 million and $1,624.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stealth has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000710 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000330 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 67.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015532 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00011930 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

