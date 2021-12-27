Step Finance (STEP) Hits One Day Volume of $7.60 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $7.60 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Step Finance has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00059199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.10 or 0.07902347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00077055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,588.44 or 0.99963149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00053170 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.