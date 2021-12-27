Stephen Hoge Sells 15,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total value of $3,709,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00.
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00.
- On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,465,150.00.
- On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00.
- On Monday, October 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total value of $6,636,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $4,723,500.00.
- On Monday, October 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00.
Shares of Moderna stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,254,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,370,468. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $497.49.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $937,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 30,664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
