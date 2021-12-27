Stephen Hoge Sells 15,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total value of $3,709,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,465,150.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total value of $6,636,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $4,723,500.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,254,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,370,468. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $937,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 30,664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

