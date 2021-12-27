STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) CFO Michael J. Tokich Sells 30,000 Shares

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $244.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $245.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.50. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.49 and a beta of 0.62.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 558,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,035,000 after buying an additional 20,044 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth $97,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth $763,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

