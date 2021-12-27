Sterling Bancorp (STL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/24/2021 – Sterling Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Sterling Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Sterling Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2021 – Sterling Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Sterling Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – Sterling Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Sterling Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/20/2021 – Sterling Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Sterling Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/4/2021 – Sterling Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. "

NYSE STL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,177. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.97%.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $75,648.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,554 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,301,000 after acquiring an additional 42,410 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 24.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $10,832,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

