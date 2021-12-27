Sterling Consolidated (OTCMKTS:STCC) Shares Up 46.7%

Sterling Consolidated Corp. (OTCMKTS:STCC) shot up 46.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 13,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 30,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Sterling Consolidated (OTCMKTS:STCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. Sterling Consolidated had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 32.48%.

Sterling Consolidated Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution O-ring and rubber products. It also involves in the provision of freight and rental services. The company was founded on January 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Neptune, NJ.

