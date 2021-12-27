Stipend (SPD) Price Tops $0.0231 on Top Exchanges

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Stipend has a market capitalization of $298,687.27 and $5.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,936.44 or 0.99730220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00059996 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.77 or 0.00299106 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.19 or 0.00474182 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.54 or 0.00155730 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00011008 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00011862 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001875 BTC.

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,924,961 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

