STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,874 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 63,525 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM opened at $48.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.48.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

STM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

