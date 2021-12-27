Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce sales of $65.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $49.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $238.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.20 million to $241.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $310.25 million, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $315.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $61.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $67.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $34,177.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $590,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,299 shares of company stock worth $1,126,125. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,905,000 after purchasing an additional 149,543 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,032,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after buying an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 899,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,764,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

