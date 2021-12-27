STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Holdings Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STOR. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in STORE Capital by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.11.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $34.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

