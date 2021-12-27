Stratec (ETR:SBS) Trading Up 2.1%

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS)’s stock price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €136.00 ($154.55) and last traded at €135.20 ($153.64). Approximately 4,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €132.40 ($150.45).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on Stratec in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €139.00 ($157.95) target price on shares of Stratec in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($163.64) target price on shares of Stratec in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Stratec alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €133.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €128.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.